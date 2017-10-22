Gunpowder’s Brutal Violence Proves A Little Too Much For Some Squeamish Viewers

Kit Harrington wasn’t the only thing ‘Gunpowder’ had in common with ‘Game Of Thrones’ - there was plenty of gruesome violence too, which proved too much for some viewers to stomach.

The BBC’s brand new period drama, which chronicles the attempt in 1605 to blow up the House Of Lords, debuted on BBC One on Saturday (21 Oct) night.

But the brutal scenes left many viewers feeling a little queasy, particularly one that showed a young priest being hung, drawn and quartered alive.

Let’s just say it left nothing to the imagination.

In the graphic sequence, Daniel Smith (Thom Ashley) is dropped from the gallows and still alive, sliced open, before his insides are ripped from his body. Then his hands, feet,and finally head are chopped off.

It definitely wasn’t for the faint of heart...

Watching that Tv show on BBC called Gunpowder and it's the most distressing thing I've ever watched — Adam | 45 (@NiNjAzZ_45) October 21, 2017

We were enjoying #Gunpowder until they stuck in those unnecessarily long gruesome execution scenes. It felt really gratuitous. — Jon Paine (@JonPaine2) October 21, 2017

This execution scene is one of the most painful things I've ever witnessed on TV #Gunpowder — Megan (@meganmaryrose) October 21, 2017

I’m well aware #Gunpowder is full of accuracy but I’ve just eaten my breakfast and I’m trying to drink my tea — Claire T (@needaphone) October 22, 2017

I had to turn #Gunpowder off after 30 mins for the same reason I don't watch Isis beheading videos. — Alan Davidson (@Atticus_F_inch) October 22, 2017

Execution scenes in Gunpowder on BBC One were incredibly violent last night. And historically accurate. — Orestis Bastounis (@MrBastounis) October 22, 2017

Please advise how I can watch gunpowder but skip over the drawing and quartering. thanks. — Alex Heeney (@bwestcineaste) October 22, 2017

#Gunpowder and not even for the Kit Harington perving! Although I did feel sick after one particular scene — Scare 'Em (@Emma_Lou_84) October 22, 2017

While others felt people needed to get a grip...

