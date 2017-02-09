'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' Turns 50: Inside the Hollywood Love Story We DIDN'T See On Screen

Fifty years ago, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner made history as one of the first films by a major Hollywood studio to depict an interracial romance. But Karen Sharpe — actress and wife of Stanley Kramer, who directed the 1967 Best Picture nominee — tells Yahoo Movies that there were two other love stories that played out on set in addition to the central one depicted between characters played by Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton on screen. “I would say there are three love stories here,” Sharpe remarks of her late husband’s groundbreaking feature, newly re-released in a 50th anniversary Blu-ray edition. “Watching the film has always been a sensitive and wonderful experience for me because it brings back so many memories.”

One of those other romances was between longtime lovers Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy as Christina and Matt Drayton, the well-meaning but concerned parents of Houghton’s doe-eyed romantic Joey, who falls head over heels for Poitier’s noble doctor, John Prentice. Partners on screen and off for 27 years, Dinner proved to be the final film for Hepburn and Tracy: He was in poor health for much of the shoot, and died two weeks after performing his final scene. Two days after Tracy passed away, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the landmark Loving v. Virginia case, which finally ruled that laws banning interracial marriage were unconstitutional. That case was close to Kramer’s heart, and a motivating factor behind making the movie.

The second romance — which viewers wouldn’t have seen or known about, as it played out behind the camera — was the one between Sharpe and Kramer, who were married in 1966, a year prior to Dinner, after a lengthy courtship. (They remained together until Kramer’s death in 2001, after a filmmaking career that included influential movies such as The Defiant Ones and Judgment at Nuremberg.) “Many of the lines in the film were the way Stanley felt about me,” Sharpe reveals. “Like the scene where Monsignor Ryan [played by Cecil Kellaway] tells Matt, ‘If Joey came home with some fuzzy-wuzzy and said, ‘This is the man for me…’ and Tracy replies, ‘Christina would say, ‘Oh, really? How wonderful. Where will we get enough roses to fill the rose bowl?’ That was very much how I sounded as a romantic. Stanley wasn’t that kind of romantic, but he became one, because he was married to me for 35 years!”

Sharpe shared with us the origins of her and Kramer’s three-decade Hollywood love story, one that began when the Texas-born actress arrived in L.A. at age 14 with dreams of stardom. One of her earliest roles was as an extra in the Kramer-produced 1952 film The Sniper, starring Arthur Franz as a troubled delivery man who starts randomly shooting women on the streets of San Francisco. “It was way ahead of its time,” remembers Sharpe, whose role consisted of three lines of dialogue. She didn’t meet Kramer during her brief time on set, but the film did allow her admission into the Screen Actors Guild, which in turn led to regular work in films like Man with the Gun, starring Robert Mitchum, and such Golden Age TV shows as Mike Hammer and Johnny Ringo.

Their paths crossed again in 1964 when Sharpe — who had married and divorced actor Chester Marshall in the intervening 12 years — was playing Jerry Lewis’s girlfriend in the Frank Tashlin-directed comedy The Disorderly Orderly on the bustling Paramount lot. One soundstage over, the 50-year-old Kramer was in the midst of shooting Ship of Fools, a seafaring wartime drama with an all-star cast that included Lee Marvin, Simone Signoret, and Sharpe’s favorite actress, Vivien Leigh. “I used to watch Stanley come into the studio commissary everyday with this fantastic crew,” she says. “One day I got up enough courage to walk onto the Fools set, because I wanted to see Vivien Leigh work so badly. I’d never done that in all of my years in the business!” While Sharpe was watching Leigh, the twice-married, twice-divorced Kramer was watching her. “He saw me, and began to pursue me. It took him a year to get a date with me!”

