Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon will get a ‘horrific’ origin story

Rocket Racoon will be getting an origin story.

But don’t expect it to be cheerful.

According to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn, we can expect to find out more about everyone’s favourite space raccoon in an upcoming Marvel movie.

“We are going to learn more about where Rocket comes from in the coming sagas,” he said while appearing at Hasbro’s toy fair, HASCON (via MCU Exchange). “It’s going to be a little different from the comics.”

“We already know a lot about from where he came from,” he added. “It’s a little bit more horrible than what it is in the comics when you come down to it. We will learn more about that.”

Where exactly does Rocket come from?

Well, in the comic books, he’s part of a horrific genetic modification experiment, where animals were experimented upon to create a group of intelligent, hybrid animals to oversee Halfworld – a colony for the mentally ill which was later abandoned. There, Rocket was the planet’s Chief Law Enforcer – tasked with protecting the colony from outside threats.

But will this origin appear in the MCU?

It’s no secret that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ has differed wildly from the comic books, and director James Gunn has already stated that Rocket’s origin will be ‘a little different’. Then again, we already know from comments in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ that he’s been subject to various experiments… and so perhaps elements of his comic book origin will make it to the big screen.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kurt Russell.

James Gunn both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ is out now on DVD and Blu-ray.

