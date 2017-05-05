'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2': Watch the Cast Discover Who's Responsible for Baby Groot's Dance Moves (Spoiler: It's James Gunn)

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer-director James Gunn came into Yahoo Studios in March for a Facebook Live interview, he dropped all sorts of fun nuggets about the franchise. Among them: Gunn revealed it is he who performs the immaculate dance moves for the franchise’s cutest character, Baby Groot.

That was news, it turned out, to some of the film’s stars. “Are you kidding me?” Zoe Saldana (Gamora) asked at the film’s Los Angeles press day. Karen Gillan (Nebula) was equally as flummoxed. “If anyone dances like a 2-month-old, it’s James Gunn,” cracked Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord). Saldana, a former ballerina, was impressed with Gunn’s pelvic sorcery. “James Gunn is not a bad dancer, then.”

Of course, in the Facebook Live interview Gunn also declared he might be “THE GREATEST DANCER WHO HAS EVER LIVED.”

Yeah, “I wouldn’t go that far,” Saldana opined. “I’m sure he believes that,” Pratt added. “Thankfully he believes that. Because it makes some pretty unbearable dancing really adorable.”

Dave Bautista (Drax) has witnessed Gunn’s rug-cutting, both on set in the motion-capture process, and at one very special event. “I actually have it on video, he did Groot at my wedding,” the wrestler-turned-actor said. “It was amazing. It was one of the highlights of my wedding.”

Gunn confirmed: “We did some Grooting at Dave Bautista’s wedding. It was the best wedding of my life.”

No word yet on whether Gunn is available for hire to dance at your wedding, but we’ll report back.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now in theaters.

