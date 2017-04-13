'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Tracking for Galactic $150M U.S. Debut

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (Photo: Marvel)

Director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 looks to take no prisoners its debut.

The quirky superhero sequel from Disney and Marvel Studios is projected to score a domestic opening of at least $150 million when it hits theaters May 5, the official start of summer at the box office, according to early tracking. That's impressive considering Disney still has three weeks left to make its final marketing push.

That would be well ahead of the $94.3 million debut of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy on Aug. 1, 2014. The first Guardians, a surprise hit, went on to earn $733 million globally, a rousing number considering it featured a rag-tag group of lesser-known superheroes.

Guardians Vol. 2 tested higher than any other title in Marvel's nine-year history in securing a perfect, if not unprecedented, 100 score.

The sequel reunites Gunn with his cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper. Newcomers include Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone. In February, a Super Bowl spot for the tentpole was one of the best-received movie ads of the game.

