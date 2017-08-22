'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Switcheroo: Watch the cast swap movie's best lines

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise may have the finest cast in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with each participant seemingly tailor-made for his or her given intergalactic-adventuring role. But in our new interview, we put the acting skills of three of Vol. 2’s stars to the test – by having them perform as each other’s characters. It’s a role-swap that resulted in some serious comedy.

In the above video, Michael Rooker (Yondu), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) were given a serious thespian challenge — read each others’ lines, in-character. Suffice it to say, Gillan and Klementieff’s renditions of Yondu’s amusing dialogue was a little more cartoonishly gruff than what Rooker delivered in the film itself. And as for Rooker, well, let’s just say that his impression of Gillan’s Nebula was — no matter her advice that he should channel Clint Eastwood by way of Marilyn Monroe — not the sort of performance that will put Gillan’s MCU job in jeopardy any time soon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available on Digital HD now, and debuts on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, Aug. 22.

Watch: How Michael Rooker almost blew Yondu’s big scene in Guardians 2:

More from Yahoo Movies: