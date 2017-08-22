    'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Switcheroo: Watch the cast swap movie's best lines

    Nick Schager
    Writer

    The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise may have the finest cast in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with each participant seemingly tailor-made for his or her given intergalactic-adventuring role. But in our new interview, we put the acting skills of three of Vol. 2’s stars to the test – by having them perform as each other’s characters. It’s a role-swap that resulted in some serious comedy.

    In the above video, Michael Rooker (Yondu), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) were given a serious thespian challenge — read each others’ lines, in-character. Suffice it to say, Gillan and Klementieff’s renditions of Yondu’s amusing dialogue was a little more cartoonishly gruff than what Rooker delivered in the film itself. And as for Rooker, well, let’s just say that his impression of Gillan’s Nebula was — no matter her advice that he should channel Clint Eastwood by way of Marilyn Monroe — not the sort of performance that will put Gillan’s MCU job in jeopardy any time soon.

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available on Digital HD now, and debuts on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, Aug. 22.

