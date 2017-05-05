'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Stars: How They Looked in High School

It’s been two-and-a-half years since Guardians of the Galaxy rocketed into theaters — and moviegoers’ hearts — with its winning blend of intergalactic superhero action and comedic bickering. Moviegoers will get plenty more of the franchise’s trademark mayhem and mirth beginning today, with the premiere of its highly anticipated sequel, Vol. 2. And while little has changed about the cast since we last saw them, stepping back a bit further into the cast’s pasts illustrates just how far they’ve come since their pre-celebrity days. Consider it a Then and Now gallery of, um, galactic proportions.