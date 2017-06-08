Guardians of the Galaxy star says ‘homophobes can suck my balls’

Dave Bautista is tired of homophobia…

And he has a message for any homophobes out there.

After a fan tweeted him thanks for being a ‘supporter and defender’ of equal rights, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star responded with the perfect mix of honesty and humour.

“Obviously no thnx necessary,” he responded on Twitter. “But I appreciate the acknowledgement. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/ that can suck my balls”.

And it’s not the first time Bautista has stood up for LGBT folks.

Back last year, Fillipino boxer Manny Pacquiao controversially referred to gay people as being ‘worse than animals’.

And Dave Bautista wasn’t impressed, calling him a ‘****ing idiot’.

Drax the Destroyer doesn’t want to hear your homophobic nonsense – Credit: Marvel More

“My mom happens to be a lesbian, so I don’t fucking take that shit,” he told TMZ. “Let’s put it this way, if anyone called my mother an animal I’d stick my foot in his ass.”

The former WWE wrestler certainly means business when it comes to protecting LGBT right… and let’s put it this way – anyone thinking about slinging homophobic comments when Bautista is around should probably think twice.

After all, he’s not called Drax the Destroyer for nothing.

Dave Bautista will next appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.





