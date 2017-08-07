Guardians of the Galaxy line-up may change after Vol. 3

It’s all change for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

And it could result in a completely different line-up.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ will mark the end of the galactic superhero squad… at least, in its current form.

“Not much is known about Marvel’s plans beyond 2019’s untitled Avengers 4, but [Marvel Boss, Kevin] Feige has indicated that the film will be the culmination of the MCU to date, and things will look different afterward,” they explain. “[Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 3 will also be the end of this current line-up of Guardians.”

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

What does this mean?

Well, it’s no secret that ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and its currently untitled sequel are going to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the event the entire MCU has been building up to – a confrontation with the big, bad, galaxy-destroying Thanos.

And it’s likely not every Marvel hero is getting out of this alive.

Does this mean the Guardians of the Galaxy will make some sacrifices?

At the moment, that remains unclear. But there’s already discussion of whether or not the Ravagers led by Sylvester Stallone in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ could eventually don the ‘Guardians’ mantle.

After all, those were the original comic book Guardians.

“I’m definitely interested in the direction that these characters are headed and their roles in the Marvel Universe,” said director James Gunn.

But don’t count on the movies following their comic book origins.

After all, they’re from a thousand years in the future, and it seems time travel isn’t on the agenda.

“That is not something that we’re dealing with,” Gunn clarified. “These are older characters and more criminal than our Guardians. So, we’re focusing on that.”

Either way, it sounds as though director James Gunn isn’t afraid to switch up the character’s origin stories … and when taking on an adaptation like this, it’s almost certainly a good thing.

“I always do what’s best for the movie,” he said. “A lot of times that means taking things from the source material, and other times it’s changing things. I’ve changed a lot already from the comics with the Guardians.”

THR caught up with Michael Rooker about playing the very blue Yondu in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and his friendship with director James Gunn. More

“Groot’s personality in the first Guardians, which people loved, was nothing like his personality in the comics,” he explained. “He didn’t have that puppy-dog innocence that we love about Groot. I don’t restrain myself in any way when it comes to using stuff from the comics or not using it.”

The Guardians will next return in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet