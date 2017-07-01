Guardians of the Galaxy director wanted to make a Hulk movie

It looks as though James Gunn wanted to make a Hulk movie.

And that would have been awesome.

During a recent Facebook Q&A, the Marvel director revealed that he always wanted to make a Hit Monkey film… as well as his own Hulk movie with none other than Red Hulk.

“I wanted to do Hit Monkey,” he explained. “Like REALLY wanted to do it. I was also interested in doing a Hulk/Red Hulk film.”

– Spider-Man Returns For Avengers 4

– Avengers Star Powers Boothe Dies At 68

– Avengers 4 Is NOT Called Infinity Gauntlet

Of course, the Hulk has been part of the MCU since Edward Norton’s first (and only) appearance as Bruce Banner in the 2008 ‘The Incredible Hulk’. But after replacing Norton with Mark Ruffalo for ‘Avengers Assembled’, The Hulk has taken a bit of a back seat.

In fact, he’s only since appeared as a supporting character.

And Mark Ruffalo still hasn’t starred in his own Hulk solo movie.

Still, all the groundwork is there for a Hulk / Red Hulk movie… if only Marvel would actually do it. Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is still a big part of the MCU, appearing in the upcoming ‘Thor’ sequel, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

And then there’s General Thunderbolt Ross – the alter ego of the Red Hulk – who has appeared in two MCU films (The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Civil War) played by William Hurt.

Will we eventually see the Hulk and Red Hulk go head to head?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But the fans would love it.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Sylvester Stallone, and Pom Klementieff.

James Gunn both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ opened in cinemas on 28 April 2017.

– Chris Evans Not Done With Captain America

– Avengers: Infinity War Starts Filming

– Spider-Man Confirmed For Infinity War