'Guardians of the Galaxy 2': James Gunn Reveals Spoilers in Wide-Ranging Facebook Live Q&A

James Gunn spilled secrets from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Sunday — opening up about an alternate ending, its mid-credit scenes, and the reshoot that led to one of Chris Pratt's finest days on set.

The Q&A, which was delivered via a Facebook Live stream, comes as the writer-director's film is enjoying its second week at No. 1 at the domestic box office, having earned north of $630.5 million worldwide.

Here are some of the highlights, with major spoilers ahead:

Gunn wrote treatments that did not include Yondu's death.

The loss of Michael Rooker's Yondu was a creative choice Gunn struggled to make, with the director saying he almost didn't want to do Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, because he can't imagine making a movie without his close friend and frequent collaborator.

"It was the hardest choice I've ever had to make from a storytelling perspective to have Yondu die," said Gunn. "I wrote a bunch of treatments where Yondu did not die. There were other endings. He was saved at the last minute after taking the sacrificial stance…and I realized I was being dishonest. That was not what this story was."

And no, Yondu will not come back to life.

Though deaths tend not to stick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yondu really is gone.

"Yondu is dead. I think it's very important that in these movies, there are stakes within the films. I am not into this old school way of doing things, where you kill characters and you bring them back and then you kill them again and then you bring them back and their deaths mean nothing," said Gunn. "Yondu is dead. It's sad. There could be a prequel Yondu film or a flashback or something like that. Yondu could exist in the past, but he's not going to come back to life, so long as I am involved with Marvel. It's just not going to happen."

That isn't teen Groot at the end.

A mid-credits scene shows off a more grown-up Groot in his room on the Guardians' ship — but Gunn clarified that is not "teen Groot," as fans have been calling him, and the filmmaker also confirmed that Peter Quill can indeed understand Groot's speech by the end of this movie.

"That's actually adolescent Groot. I would call him tween Groot. We call him adolescent Groot, he's not quite teen Groot yet," said Gunn.

He also said that baby Groot in Vol. 2 isn't the same character from the first Guardians movie. He doesn't have Groot's memories and he even has different personality traits. And don't expect Vol. 3's Groot to be the same character from the 2014 original film.

"It's not just him becoming Groot from the first movie. He's becoming his own Groot," said Gunn.

Nathan Fillion didn't actually shoot a cameo for the movie.

Fans were buzzing about a deleted cameo after a photo of Nathan Fillion as comic book character Wonder Man made the rounds online. But it turns out, it wasn't quite the case.

"There is no Nathan Fillion cameo and there never was a Nathan Fillion cameo," said Gunn.

In the comics, Simon Wiliams (AKA Wonder Man) was an actor in addition to a superhero, and in a scene in which Ego's essence (Kurt Russell) is destroying St. Charles Mo., there was going to be a shot of a movie theater holding a Simon Williams film festival.

There would have been posters from Simon Williams' movies, including Stark, a film about the billionaire playboy/superhero.

"In those posters, and only in those posters, Nathan Fillion was Simon Williams," said Gunn.

Gunn cut a scene he loved, but it will likely be on the Blu-ray.

Gunn says not many scenes were cut from the film, but there was one that just didn't further the plot enough to warrant being in the movie. The scene was to take place when the Guardians first arrive on Ego's planet, and he shows them a statue he's made in preparation for their arrival. The statue is of the Guardians, but a few things about the super team got lost in translation.

"It's a statue that looks almost like a Frank Frazetta painting with a heroic Star-Lord sitting there looking really cool and great … but the rest of the Guardians look pretty terrible," said Gunn. "So Gamora is a buxom woman holing onto his leg, looking up at him lovingly."