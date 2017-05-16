What Guardians 2's Yondu looks like as Mary Poppins

From Digital Spy

Michael Rooker's Yondu Undonta is compared to several 20th century Earth icons in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – including Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins.

Fans have been requesting that Funko Pop! customiser Funkoboss create a mashup of the alien leader of the Ravagers and the legendary magical nanny, and he has obliged.

We don't want to spoil the exact events surrounding the comparison, but Yondu is more than pleased to be compared to the "cool" character.

Meanwhile, fans have also launched a petition for Rooker to make a cameo in the upcoming reboot Mary Poppins Returns.

Sadly, Emily Blunt has already taken on the title role in the film. She will be joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters and Colin Firth. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed for Rooker.

Photo credit: PA Images More

Mary Poppins Returns will be released at Christmas 2018.

Rooker can currently be seen as Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like