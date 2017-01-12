'Green Lantern Corps' Movie Reboot Will Be a 'Lethal Weapon' in Space

By Aaron Couch and Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

David S. Goyer and Justin Rhodes are ready to take the Green Lantern oath.

Warner Bros. has tapped the writers to script Green Lantern Corps, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The film, which Deadline describes as a “Lethal Weapon in space,” will focus on popular comic book Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (who was played by Ryan Reynolds in the ill-fated 2011 movie) and John Stewart, one of DC’s most prominent African-American heroes. The film is being produced by Goyer, with DC’s Geoff Johns and Jon Berg exec producing.

Goyer has been a key architect of the DC Extended Universe, with credits including Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice after working on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. He also served as showrunner on NBC’s DC show Constantine.

In DC’s comic books, Stewart was originally chosen by the Guardians of the Universe as a back-up to Hal Jordan’s space cop in 1971’s Green Lantern/Green Arrow No. 87. He’d go on to step into the role full-time in the mid 1980s, and has served alongside Jordan as a voice of reason ever since. Although absent from the 2011 live-action movie, the character has already come to mainstream attention as the primary Green Lantern in Cartoon Network’s Justice League animated series in the early 2000s, and anchored the Green Lantern Corps comic book while Jordan took the lead in the Green Lantern title. Common was cast in the role for George Miller’s abandoned Justice League movie in 2007. Currently, both share the Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps twice-monthly series.

2011’s Green Lantern movie was potentially going to launch a shared universe for DC films, but those plans were nixed after the film stalled. Reynolds even put a joke in last year’s Deadpool alluding to his experience on Green Lantern, asking that his superhero suit not be green or animated.

Part of the criticism centered on how Earth-bound the 2011 film was (the scenes in space played much better), something that the promise of a Green Lantern Corp movie could presumably correct by making it space-based.

No release date has been set for the new film.