Grace Jones pays a touching tribute to the late Sir Roger Moore

Grace Jones, Sir Roger Moore’s co-star in ‘A View To A Kill’, has paid a touching tribute to the late James Bond star.

Jones played the towering Mayday, Christopher Walken’s fearsome henchwoman, in the classic 1985 movie, who eventually ends up in bed with Bond.

She called Moore, who died on May 23 at the age of 89, ‘one of a kind’.

“Roger will stay in my memory forever as a great gentleman and great father,” she said.

“He will always remain one of my best experiences in my filming career. During the shoot we were like a big family, spending all our time over a year together. He will be missed.”

Asked what he brought to the role of 007, she said ‘His humour, his charm, his experience and not taking it so seriously’.

Recalling when they first met, she went on: “It was at a lunch at Pinewood Studios [in London] with his wife just before filming of the Bond film started. I was told that his wife [Luisa Mattioli] always wanted to meet the actresses that he was going to have a love scene with.

“Then Dolph Lundgren, my lover at the time, walked in, and Luisa said, ‘I don’t have to worry about her.’ And Roger said, ‘He is as big as Denmark.’ And we all laughed.”

She’s the latest of his co-stars and friends to have paid tribute to Moore, following his battle with cancer.

Fellow Bond Sean Connery said: “We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him.”

