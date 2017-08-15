Gotham City Sirens writer takes over Captain Marvel script

‘Captain Marvel’ just got a new writer:

‘Gotham City Sirens’ scribe, Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

According to Deadline, it looks as though Geneva Robertson-Dworet is swooping in to save the day on ‘Captain Marvel’, after previous writer Meg LeFauve became unavailable.

“Marvel has set Geneva Robertson-Dworet to take over and write the script for Captain Marvel, the Brie Larson-starrer that will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck,” they revealed.

“Meg LeFauve & Nicole Perlman originally were set to write the script, but LeFauve had to leave to co-direct the Disney Animation pic Gigantic”

Obviously, this is quite a coup for Geneva Robertson-Dworet as she adds both DC and Marvel scripts to her resume.

But she’s no stranger to big screen projects, and her writing credits include the upcoming ‘Tomb Raider’ movie, starring Alicia Vikander, as well as ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and the upcoming ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’.

Robertson-Dworet has also made the Black List twice, most recently for her screenplay, ‘Ares’ – a sci-fi drama in production at MGM, to be directed by Anna Foerster.

‘Captain Marvel’ stars Brie Larson as the iconic Marvel hero, alongside Samuel L. Jackson as renowned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Nick Fury.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct, based on a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

‘Captain Marvel’ heads to cinemas on 8 March 2019.

