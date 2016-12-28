'Gotham City Sirens' Has One Fan Artist Itching to Picture Imagined Poison Ivys to Join Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

Christmas came early for Margot Robbie when Warner Bros. announced that her breakout Suicide Squad character, Harley Quinn, would be getting her own spin-off movie in the form of Gotham City Sirens. Based on the DC Comics title of the same name, which ran for 26 issues between 2009 and 2011, the movie will re-team Robbie with her Squad director, David Ayer, and partner Harley with two more Gotham City bad girls: cat burglar Catwoman and seductive eco-terrorist Poison Ivy, who has the power to control men’s minds through plant pheromones.

Internet speculation is already rampant about which actresses will play those roles. While the studio weighs its options, one fan is making his casting preferences known via Twitter. The Australian artist, Kode A., a.k.a. BossLogic, recently tweeted images of La La Land star, Emma Stone, as Poison Ivy, while former Buffy the Vampire Slayer player, Eliza Dushku, is seen wearing Catwoman’s slinky garb.

Wanted to try a V2 of the Poison IVY this time with Emma Stone because we ♥️ Emma #gothamcitysirens pic.twitter.com/ovp7rT1ptf — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 24, 2016





A quick @elizadushku has #catwoman to go with the previous post – Always been badass from way back in the buffy days #gothamcitysirenspic.twitter.com/u5Z8yzJUA8 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 24, 2016

Those images follow art that BossLogic published earlier this month depicting Megan Fox as Poison Ivy after rumors emerged suggesting that the Transformers actress was actively pursuing the role. He also suggested Cloverfield star, Odette Annable, for the role of Catwoman.

Lighting Fix – I happen to love @meganfox so I modified my IVY piece to have fun with the rumours #GothamCitySirens pic.twitter.com/d4O5IJNU4K — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 15, 2016





Created @OdetteAnnable as cat woman because I think she is dope and badass, check her out in Banshee to see what I mean #GothamCitySirens pic.twitter.com/PQmHHxHDAv — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 17, 2016





It’s no surprise that fans like BossLogic are taking a rooting interest in the final cast list for Gotham City Sirens. After all, Catwoman and Poison Ivy are popular members of Batman’s rogues gallery who have checkered big screen histories. While Michelle Pfeiffer‘s turn as Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns is almost universally adored, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway met with more divisive reaction in Catwoman and The Dark Knight Rises, respectively. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman vamped her way through a largely derided turn as Poison Ivy in the franchise-killing 1997 bomb, Batman & Robin.

The relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy is almost certainly the element of Gotham City Sirens that comic book fans will be most attentive to as the movie takes shape. The duo first teamed up in a memorable episode of Batman: The Animated Series, written by Harley Quinn’s creator, Paul Dini. That one-off episode resulted in a longtime friendship that has recently taken a turn for the romantic in DC’s comic book universe, with Dini’s full approval. “I think their relationship in the comics is progressive, and the sort of thing that needs to be in comics. It’s fun to show that even the bad girls can be nice to each other, and there can be love and affection between them,” he told Yahoo TV earlier this year.

