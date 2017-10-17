GoT season 8 casting might ruin a leading fan theory

From Digital Spy

There are only six episodes left of Game of Thrones ever, and they should be savoured and enjoyed with all the surprises left intact, just like the creators intended.

But you know you can't resist potential spoilers and what every nugget of information could possibly mean, no matter how hard you try. We get it, because we're exactly the same.

The latest bit of Thrones casting might not seem like a biggie, unless you've subscribed to a fan theory that may seem ridiculous, but would provide enough drama that it could totally happen.

Fan site Watchers on the Wall has reported that Marc Rissmann (who you might know for The Last Kingdom) has been cast as Harry Strickland, although it's now been removed from his Spotlight CV.

Strickland is the leader of the Golden Company, the group of mercenaries that Cersei Lannister tells Jamie she is going to make an alliance with through Euron Greyjoy.

This is where that theory comes in, because it had been widely speculated that the leader of the Company would be none other than... Daenerys' former lover Daario Naharis!

Daario could still be part of the Company, and him heading to Westeros to fight against his ex would make more sense if he wasn't in the high position to say no.

While he could still appear, as far as the theory of him being the leader of the Golden Company goes, it looks like this one is debunked.

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season either next year or in 2019.

