Gore Verbinski Explains Why His ‘BioShock’ Adaptation Never Got Off the Ground

BioShock is considered one of the greatest video games of all time. Set in 1960, it’s about a business magnate who has created an underwater city he hopes will be a utopia, but it turns into a chaotic nightmare after a battle between classes ensues. A man named Jack stumbles upon it after a plane crash and must navigate his way through the nightmarish setting.

It sounds like the premise of a promising movie, right? That’s why Universal Studios announced in 2008 it planned on adapting it. They hired Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski to direct, but the film remained in development hell until 2013, when it was abandoned.

Gore Verbinski said Universal was uncomfortable making a big-budget R-rated movie. (Photo: Drew Gurian/Invision/AP) More

Verbinski explained during a Reddit AMA why the plans to make it fell through. “We were eight weeks prior [to] shooting when the plug was pulled,” he explained. “It’s an R-rated movie. I wanted to keep it R-rated. I felt like that would be appropriate, and it’s an expensive movie. … I think the combination of the price tag and the rating, Universal just didn’t feel comfortable ultimately.”

Verbinski doesn’t think it’s impossible the movie will one day be made. “At that time also there were some R-rated, expensive R-rated movies that were not working,” he wrote. “So I think things have changed and maybe there will be another chance.” There are no current plans to make a BioShock movie.

Academy Award Winner Matt Damon Knows Labeling Him as ‘Academy Award Winner Matt Damon’ in Trailers Is Slightly Misleading:

Read more:

* ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Scene: John Goodman Gives Samuel L. Jackson the Monstrous Lowdown (Exclusive)

* Why ‘Star Wars’ Hates Handrails: Finally We Know Why People Keep Plummeting to Their Death

* ‘Fast & Furious 6’ Co-Star Luke Evans on the Future of Owen Shaw and Helen Mirren’s Role

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.