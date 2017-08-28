‘Super Troopers 2’: Goofy red-band teaser trailer reunites Broken Lizard

The Broken Lizard team has officially returned with a wild, red-band teaser trailer for Super Troopers 2, 16 years after the original.

The trailer — subtitled “Shave the Date” — includes a bizarre comedy sequence involving the shaving of Erik Stolhanske’s Rabbit character by his fellow goofy Vermont state troopers.

“Seriously, cut the crap, guys — I’m not a rookie any more,” a hand-cuffed Stolhanske begs.

The trailer reveals the return of Brian Cox as the commander, Kevin Heffernan’s Farva character getting a uniform that doesn’t fit, and the troopers pretending to be Mounties during a traffic stop.

Fox Searchlight has set an April 20, 2018, release date for Super Troopers 2.

Jay Chandrasekhar is directing the comedy sequel, as he did on the original. Filmmaking team Broken Lizard raised $4.4 million in a 30-day crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in 2015 that saw more than 50,000 contributors. It was one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns for a movie along with the $5.7 million raised by fans for the Veronica Mars movie starring Kristen Bell.

Super Troopers 2 reunites all five Troopers from the original film — Chandrasekhar, Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Stolhanske. The comedy troupe began shooting in October 2015, and cast Rob Lowe as Guy Le Franc, a former hockey player, and the current mayor of a Canadian town near Quebec.

The original Super Troopers was made for $1.2 million and acquired by Fox Searchlight at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival. It grossed $23 million worldwide.

