Goodfellas actor Chuck Low dies aged 89

Charles ‘Chuck’ Low, a friend and collaborator of Robert De Niro, has passed away aged 89.

Low’s New York Times obituary tells us he was born in New York City in 1928, and served in the military – four years active duty, more than 30 in the US Army Reserve, plus eight years in the US National Guard – before moving into real estate development in the 1960s.

It was through this line of work that Low became acquainted with De Niro, the actor having initially been one of his tenants. A friendship grew between the two, which led to Low getting small roles in several of De Niro’s films, including ‘The King of Comedy,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ and ‘The Mission.’

However, Low is best known for his brief appearance in 1990’s ‘Goodfellas’ as Morrie Kessler, the wig shop owner who owes De Niro’s Jimmy money for a cheesy TV commercial, and doesn’t take the matter quite as seriously as he should.

Low appeared alongside De Niro again in ‘Mistress,’ ‘Night and the City’ and ‘Sleepers.’ His other acting credits included roles on TV’s ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Law and Order.’

Low passed away at a New Jersey nursing home on 18 September, and was laid to rest with full military honours in Elmont, New York two days later.

We extend our deepest sympathies to all his friends and family.

Read More:

Jared Leto to star in Hugh Hefner biopic

Blade Runner 2049 premiere cancelled after Las Vegas shooting

Oscar Pistorious family legal threat over Lifetime movie