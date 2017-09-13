Goodbye Christopher Robin: New clip reveals creative process behind Winnie The Pooh (exclusive)

The adventures of Winnie The Pooh, Christopher Robin, and the other animal inhabitants of Hundred Acre Wood have enchanted generation after generation of children, first as books, then later as hugely successful Disney animations.

The creation of Pooh, and the stories behind the bear, by A. A. Milne in the early part of the 20th century is explored in a new biopic ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ coming to cinemas on 29 September and we’re thrilled to be able to share with you a never-before-seen clip from the film.

The clip showcases how Milne (‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ star Domhnall Gleeson) worked with illustrator E. H. Shepard (Stephen Campbell Moore) to illustrate Pooh’s adventures, using the author’s son and toys for inspiration.

Watch it above.

Will Tilston plays Milne’s son and muse Christopher Robin (Fox Searchlight) More

Milne and Shepard used the real Christopher Robin and his toy bear Pooh, along with other stuffed animals Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo and Tigger, to create the beloved stories in print.

You can see Will Tilston as Milne’s son playing with faithful recreations of the original toys, and Shepard’s illustrations coming to life as the creators workshop their ideas.

E.H. Shepard and A. A. Milne sharing ideas in the new clip. (Fox Searchlight) More

‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’, which also stars Margot Robbie as Milne’s wife Daphne, is coming to UK cinemas 29 September.

