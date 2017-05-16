'Good Time' Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is a New York Bank Robber on the Run

Robert Pattinson has spent much of his post-Twilight career making adventurous films with daring filmmakers, from David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis) to David Michôd (The Rover) to James Gray (last month’s The Lost City of Z). He’ll be continuing in that vein with his latest, Good Time, which is directed by Josh and Bennie Safdie (Heaven Knows What). And ahead of its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, we now have an electric first trailer for the film (watch it above).

Set on the streets of their native New York City, the Safdie Brothers’ drama stars Pattinson as Constantine Nikas, a low-level hood whose brother winds up behind bars at Rikers Island after the two rob a bank. Desperate to get his sibling out before something terrible happens to him, Nikas embarks on a frenzied quest to raise enough money for bail, leading him down a path that — as evidenced by this debut promo — seems to be rife with peril. With a ratty haircut, rough New York accent, and air of sweaty desperation, Pattinson will be the axis around which Good Time’s mania swirls and should further cement his reputation as an actor drawn to unconventional projects.

Sure to be marked by the Safdie brothers’ hypnotic, expressionistic aesthetic style, Good Time will be one of the most exciting American films to premiere at Cannes later in May. Watch the first trailer above.

