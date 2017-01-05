Golden Globes Virgins: A Look at This Year's First-Time Nominees

The 2017 Golden Globes are airing this Jan. 8, and while longstanding favorites like Meryl Streep are awards-season veterans by now, there’s a whole crop of fresh faces losing their Golden Globe virginity on Sunday — 28 of them, to be precise.

Among the freshmen is the unlikely Ryan Reynolds, nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his turn as the foul-mouthed superhero in last year’s surprise hit Deadpool. Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton both received noms for the interracial marriage drama Loving. Donald Glover secured his first Globes nomination for his series Atlanta, and Aaron-Taylor Johnson bounced back from a few mediocre years with his supporting role in Nocturnal Animals. Fans of the long-running British sitcom Peep Show might’ve been surprised in 2016 to see Olivia Coleman show up in the miniseries The Night Manager, for which she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination. Tom Hiddleston also nabbed a Best Actor nomination for Manager, while Courtney B. Vance surprised no one with his nomination for his portrayal of flamboyant lawyer Johnnie Cochran in the series The People v. OJ Simpson. After over a half-decade playing Cersie Lannister, Lena Headey finally received recognition for her role in Game of Thrones, and HBO’s other expansive high-concept genre property, Westworld, brought home a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Thandie Newton for her vulnerable, chilling turn as the android Maeve.