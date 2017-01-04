Golden Globes 2017: Watch Meryl Streep’s Best Acceptance Speeches Through the Years

Meryl Streep will be honored with this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. But it’s far from her first nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has nominated her 30 times and given her eight wins. (She’s nominated again this year for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Florence Foster Jenkins.)

Among the highlights: In 2003, she won Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the ambitiously meta Charlie Kaufmann-Spike Jonze collaboration Adaptation. That was followed up the next year with Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Angels in America and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Devil Wears Prada in 2007.

In 2010, she rang in the new decade with a win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Julie & Julia, in which she played the famed late television chef Julia Child. But her winning streak wasn’t over. In 2012 she nabbed Best Actress yet again, portraying uncompromising British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Iron Lady.

It’s clear Meryl Streep has already built an iconic legacy for herself, and she doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Check out the video above to see her in action.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on NBC.