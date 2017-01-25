'Gold' Clip: Matthew McConaughey Jumps For Joy In the Jungle (Exclusive)

Matthew McConaughey didn’t end up nabbing an Oscar nomination on Tuesday for his acclaimed performance in Gold. Nonetheless, the rollicking drama about a real-life gold-mining scheme will get another shot with audiences when — following its late-December qualifying run in select markets — it opens nationwide this Friday. And in advance of that bow, we now have an exclusive clip from the film featuring its star in a righteously old-school Iron Maiden t-shirt.

Aside from a pair of not-very-form-fitting tighty-whities, that’s about all the actor is actually wearing in the above scene, which finds Edgar Ramírez’s geologist waking up McConaughey’s businessman to let him know that they’ve struck gold at a remote Indonesian outpost. This news is greeted with much hooping and hollering, although as Gold subsequently details, that discovery is just the start of an up-and-down odyssey to actually procure, and retain, the loot.

As he told E! News, McConaughey put on 47 pounds (in large part by eating tons of cheeseburgers, which made him seem like “Captain Fun” to his kids) for Gold. You can check it out in theaters beginning this Friday, Jan. 27. Before that, get a sneak peek at the film with the above exclusive scene.

