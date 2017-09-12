Mother!: Has Darren Aronofsky gone too far?

Darren Aronofsky has gone out on a limb, then chopped it off. The director’s new film Mother! was lustily booed at its Venice Film Festival premiere last week. It’s the ultimate modern test case of a Hollywood studio, Paramount, giving an auteur his head, not trying to rein in his impulses and intuitions with test screenings or corporate quibbles. The world’s biggest star, Jennifer Lawrence, also trusted Aronofsky enough to not only plunge into his world, but fall in love with him during the shoot. The result is so violently chaotic, eventually boring and intellectually thin that you almost wish some studio apparatchik had found the nerve to ask one of American cinema’s modern Emperors if he was quite sure he was fully dressed.

Lawrence plays Mother!’s titular, domestic and loving young woman, living with the Poet (Javier Bardem) in apparently Edenic isolation, till Ed Harris knocks on their lonely door, bringing blowsy wife Michelle Pfeiffer at the vanguard of eventual regiments of increasingly violent strangers. As its first scene makes clear, Mother is also a dream-like metaphor for creation and creativity from a director who has begun two previous films, The Fountain (2006) and Noah (2014), with quotes from the Book of Genesis.

Though he may be a naked Emperor by the end, Aronofsky begins clothed by one of his heroes, with a first hour which is pure Polanski: Lawrence as the justifiably anxious young woman of Repulsion and Rosemary’s Baby, dealing with the dangerous intruders of Knife in the Water and Cul-de-Sac. With her predatory cheekbones and stiff, alcoholic stagger, Pfeiffer’s interloper is also a feminised version of a malevolent Harold Pinter visitor. It’s when Lawrence’s character becomes pregnant half-way through Mother! that its portents and symbols – the yellow powder she drinks, the spongy bloodstain in the floor – smash into a pummelling, sadistic climax straight out of Lars von Trier. Riot, rape and mayhem run noisily, aimlessly rampant, till Mother’s head is stamped by massed tormentors.

It’s no wonder Lawrence hyperventilated, tore her diaphragm and broke a rib in one scene. She recovered with an oxygen mask, and Aronofsky gratefully filmed her unfiltered emotion. This is the elixir Vincent Cassel’s director in Aronofsky​'s Black Swan (2010) also seeks from Natalie Portman’s clenched, paranoid ballerina. “All that discipline, and I’ve never seen you lose yourself,” he sneers. Cassel’s main solution is to grope Portman out of her repression. Aronofsky’s relationships with his stars Lawrence and Rachel Weisz are far more innocent, mutual outcomes of the vulnerable collaboration he requires. Still, Weisz concluded on the set of 2006’s The Fountain that she’d “never been pushed this hard…to the point where you actually lose your mind”. Lawrence similarly feared she might not “come out okay”. Weisz’s co-star Hugh Jackman cried in front of his director. Evan Rachel Wood found herself pushed in The Wrestler to a place of raw instinct where you “just forget everything, and just do it”.

All, like Lawrence, were grateful for the opportunity. Aronofsky shoves his stars into the emotional red zone, but he’s no old-style Hollywood bully. Despite Mother’s brutalisation, the director who has given such thoughtful roles to Pfeiffer, Ellen Burstyn and Barbara Hershey alongside the hot young actresses of the moment can’t be accused of misogyny. If anything, Mother! condemns the Poet’s selfishness as he sucks his female muse dry for material.

