Who will win? Godzilla or King Kong?

We don’t know… but ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will have a clear winner.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Adam Wingard revealed that the upcoming giant monster movie will answer the question – who would win, Kong or Godzilla?

“I do want there to be a winner,” he revealed. “The original film was very fun, but you feel a little let down that the movie doesn’t take a definitive stance. People are still debating now who won in that original movie, you know. So, I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, ‘Okay, there is a winner’.”

Of course, the big draw for ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is in the title: It’s going to be a massive scuffle between cinemas greatest monsters. But that’s not all it is…

“It’s a massive monster brawl movie,” he told Screen Crush. “There’s lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I want you to be emotionally invested in them. I think that’s what’s going to make it cool.”

“I really want you to take those characters seriously,” he added. “I want you to be emotionally invested, not just in the human characters, but actually in the monsters. If I had my way, I want people to really be teary-eyed at the end of the movie, and be that invested in to what’s going on.”

Quite how that works out, remains to be seen.

But will ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ really bring a tear to our eyes? I’m not so sure.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ stars Chinese actress, Ziyi Zhang.

Adam Wingard will direct the movie, based on a script by Lindsey Beer, Max Borenstein, Patrick McKay, T.S. Nowlin, Jack Paglen, John D. Payne, Terry Rossio, J. Michael Straczynski, and Cat Vasko.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ heads to cinemas on 22 May 2020.

