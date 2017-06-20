Godzilla sequel reveals official synopsis

From Digital Spy

The upcoming Godzilla sequel, King of the Monsters, has revealed its official synopsis – and let's just say it's set to do exactly what it says on the tin.

We already knew that everyone's favourite radioactive lizard was due to battle against other giant kaiju Rodan, Mothra and Ghidorah, but now we can confirm the extent of that fight.

Spoiler: It sounds pretty epic.

According to Warner Bros' synopsis, the 'MonsterVerse' is set to wrangle with "god-sized monsters" that will eventually leave "humanity's very existence hanging in the balance". Yikes.

The synopsis reads (via Screen Rant): "The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

"When these ancient super-species - thought to be mere myths - rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's Zhang Ziyi is the latest star to sign up for the monster flick, and she'll be joined by the likes of Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things).

Krampus director Michael Doughtery will be taking care of Godzilla's return to the big screen, and will also co-write the script alongside Zach Shields and Max Borenstein.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is part of Legendary Pictures' shared universe known as the 'MonsterVerse', which includes the recently-released Kong: Skull Island.

While Godzilla 2 is scheduled for release on March 22, 2019, a Godzilla vs Kong movie is also in the works and is due to drop on May 29, 2020.

