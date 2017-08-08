Godzilla legend Haruo Nakajima dies at 88

Haruo Nakajima, the Japanese actor who suited up for a wealth of Godzilla movies from the 1950s to the 1970s, has died at the age of 88.

Nakajima first donned the outfit of the giant ‘kaiju’ for Ishiro Honda’s 1954 movie ‘Godzilla, King of Monsters’.

He had been spotted while working as a stuntman on the set of Akira Kurosawa’s now classic movie ‘Seven Samurai’.

But taking on the role of the beast – which he based on visits to the zoo in Tokyo to research the movement of large animals – wasn’t easy.

(AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa) More

The first suits were made from poured concrete, rather than rubber, which was in short supply following World War II.

It meant wearing an outfit that weighed as much as 100 kilos.

However, Nakajima soon became synonymous with the role, playing it in 12 consecutive films for the Toho studio, from the original movie in 1954 to ‘Godzilla vs. Gigan’ in 1972.

He also played the role of the kaiju Mothra, the giant moth, in two movies, as well as others like Gezora and Baragon.

Nakajima published his memoirs ‘Monster Life: Haruo Nakajima, the Original Godzilla Actor’ in 2010.

Read More:

Christopher Nolan considered shooting Dunkirk without a script

Karate Kid stars reunite for TV comedy sequel

Winnie the Pooh is born in Goodbye Christopher Robin trailer