Godzilla: King of the Monsters adds Bradley Whitford

‘Godzilla’ is coming… again.

And now, Bradley Whitford will be taking a stand against the King of the Monsters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old actor has joined ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ in a currently unknown role.

“Bradley Whitford is getting in on Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” they revealed. “The actor has closed a deal to join the cast of the Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. sequel.”

Bradley Whitford is perhaps best known as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman from ‘The West Wing’ and recently starred in the gritty racial-horror, ‘Get Out’.

He’s been rumoured to join the cast of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ for some time.

But in what capacity?

Godzilla is back… and this time he’s the King of the Monsters – Credit: Legendary Pictures More

Unfortunately, no details of Whitford’s role have been confirmed, but it’s rumoured that he will play a scientist known only as ‘Dr Stanton’.

Either way, he’s joining a pretty stellar cast, which includes Kyle Chandler as a scientist (and presumably lead character) alongside his family members, including ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobbie Brown and Vera Farmiga.

But for now, the plot of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ is being kept firmly under wraps.

Still, it sounds as though the cast is taking shape rather nicely, and we can’t wait to find out more about the upcoming monster epic.

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, and Bradley Whitford.

Michael Dougherty will direct the film, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Zach Shields and Max Borenstein.

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ heads to cinemas on 22 March 2019.

