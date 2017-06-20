God's Own Country: First trailer

The highly anticipated debut from Francis Lee is a contemporary tale of self-discovery and emotional-awakening set on the sheep farming hills of rural England.





Starring Josh O’Connor ('The Riot Club', 'Florence Foster Jenkins', 'Peaky Blinders') & introducing Alec Secareanu – the film is opening Edinburgh film festival on 21 June and is released to UK cinemas on 1 September. The film premiered at Sundance and later at Berlin where is caused a stir at both festivals and was met with rave reviews.



