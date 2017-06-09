The Godfather named the best movie of all time in Empire poll

Godfather… the best movie ever made, reckon Empire readers – Credit: Paramount

Yep, the best film ever made is ‘The Godfather’, according to readers of Empire magazine.

5000 movie fans voted on their most-cherished top 10 movies, and heading up the list is Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 gangster epic.

Following Brando, Pacino et al is ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at number two, followed by Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Here’s the top 10 in full:

1. The Godfather

2. The Empire Strikes Back

3. The Dark Knight

4. The Shawshank Redemption

5. Pulp Fiction

6. Goodfellas

7. Raiders of the Lost Ark

8. Jaws

9. Star Wars

10. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

A few more recent movies creeped into the top 100 too this year, including ‘La La Land’ at 62, and Damien Chazelle’s breakthrough ‘Whiplash’ at number 57.

Meanwhile, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ landed at 38 and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ at 34.

The full top 100 will be revealed when Empire hits the shelves on June 15.

