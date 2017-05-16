Watch Teaser Trailer for Angelina Jolie-Produced Animated Film 'The Breadwinner'

GKIDS has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming animated feature The Breadwinner from Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon and executive produced by Angelina Jolie along with GKIDS’ CEO/founder Eric Beckman and president David Jesteadt. A fall release is planned.

Based on the young adult novel by Deborah Ellis, The Breadwinner tells the story of Parvana, a young girl living under the Taliban regime, who cuts her hair and disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family after her father is imprisoned. It was helmed by Cartoon Saloon’s Nora Twomey, who was co-director of its Oscar-nominated The Secret of Kells.

"I am proud to be a part of this beautiful film with this timely and very important subject matter,” Jolie said in a statement released Tuesday with the trailer. “Millions of girls around the world have to grow up before their time, working to provide for their families at a very young age and in difficult circumstances. They have the strength to do what no one should ask little girls to do. I hope this film is able to bring this discussion to a broader audience. As much as it is an important and very meaningful film, it also stands on its own as a great piece of art. Director Nora Twomey and her team have done something very special. They have breathed life into the characters and paid respect to the subject matter and to a country where women often struggle."

Ellis recently completed My Name Is Parvana, the fourth book in the series.