'Girls Trip' Red-Band Trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah Party Hard In New Orleans

The success of last year’s comedy Bad Moms proved audiences are eager to see funny women behaving badly. So fans might be eager to see the upcoming comedy Girls Trip, and not just because it features Bad Moms costar Jada Pinkett Smith. One of the main attractions of this vacation-oriented adventure is that it will reunite two of the stars of the 1996 crime thriller Set It Off (Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), as well as deliver some female-centric humor of the R-rated variety. Watch the NSFW red-band trailer above.

After five years apart, four close friends (Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish) venture down to New Orleans for a reunion full of drinking, smoking, and hunky guys (including Larenz Tate and Luke Cage’s Mike Colter). They’ll work hard to make Pinkett Smith’s conservative complainer let loose — and, in what appears to be the film’s signature gross-out scene, she’ll do just that while suspended over an enormous Bourbon St. crowd.

As confirmed by its debut promo, Girls Trip — directed by The Best Man Holiday’s Malcolm D. Lee — will be bringing a considerable amount of raunchy for-adults-only craziness to the superhero-crowded multiplexes this July 21.

