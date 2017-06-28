The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’s Michael Nyqvist dies at the age of 56

Michael Nyqvist, the star of the original The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo films, has died at the age of 56, his family has announced.

The Swedish star, also known for playing villains in John Wick and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, died surrounded by his family after battling lung cancer for a year, a representative said.

In a statement on behalf of his family on Tuesday, he was paid tribute to as “one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors”.

According to Variety, the statement added: “Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him.

“His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Nyqvist played the lead role of Mikael Blomkvist in the trilogy of films adapted from Stieg Larsson’s books. Daniel Craig would revive the role in the American adaptation of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Nyqvist played a villain opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick and was Tom Cruise’s nemesis in the 2011 Mission: Impossible film.

He was born in Stockholm to Swedish and Italian parents but they put him in an orphanage before he was adopted as a baby, according to his website.

His wife Catharina and their children Ellen and Arthur survive him, according to reports.