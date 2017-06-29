Gina Gershon Talks 'Showgirls,' 'Face Off' and New Movie 'Inconceivable': A Yahoo Movies Facebook Chat

Twenty years ago this summer, Gina Gershon appeared in one of the all-time great warm weather blockbusters, John Woo’s 1997 action classic Face/Off, in which Nicolas Cage and John Travolta switched faces. Flash-forward to summer 2017, and she and Cage are reuniting in the new film, Inconceivable, which feels like a descendent of ’90s thrillers like The Hand that Rocks the Cradle and Sleeping with the Enemy. “It’s the most normal characters we had both played,” Gershon tells Yahoo Movies, revealing that she and Cage had been in each other’s lives long before Face/Off. “Nic and I kind of knew each other during high school. It’s a funny thing when you have known someone for a long time; it seems like you’re still 15 or something.” (Watch our full Facebook conversation with Gershon above.)

In Inconceivable, which arrives in theaters and on demand June 30, Gershon and Cage play Angela and Brian, a married couple trying to conceive a second child after a difficult first birth. Eventually, they turn to a family friend, Katie (Nicky Whelan), to act as a surrogate mother, but she turns out to have a dark past. Gershon says she actually got a preview of the film several years before she starred in it courtesy of its writer and her friend, Chloe King. “She’d written a script she asked me to read, and I really loved it. Last year, they finally came to me with this script, saying, “Hey, we’re making this movie.” I was like, “I know it!”

Of course, it would be inconceivable to have a conversation with Gina Gershon and not mention Showgirls, the notorious 1995 Paul Verhoeven flop that has since become a cult classic. “I’m glad it turned into a cult film,” says Gershon, who played reigning Las Vegas stripper queen, Cristal Connors. “I’m super-happy there are fans.” At the same time, the actress admits it’s not a film she can revisit often, though not because she doesn’t enjoy it. “I get frustrated; [Paul] never really wanted me to use a [Texas] accent, but I insisted. If I watch it now, the accent kills me!”

‘Inconceivable’: Watch a trailer:

