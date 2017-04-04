'Gifted' Clip: Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer Worry About What's Best for His Math-Genius Niece

Chris Evans has spent the past few years protecting the world from all kinds of threats as Marvel’s Captain America. He’ll once again join his fellow superheroes as they take on the Infinity Stone-craving Thanos in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War. But first, we’ll see him in theaters this Friday in a very different sort of role. In Gifted, Evans plays a young man raising his niece, a girl who exhibits mind-boggling math skills. In Yahoo Movies’ exclusive clip (watch it above), he and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer have a spirited discussion about how he’s going to care for this whiz-kid.

In the drama directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), Evans’ character has been the unofficial guardian of seven-year-old Mary (Mckenna Grace) ever since her mother passed away. That Mary’s mom was also a promising mathematician before she committed suicide has Evans’ character worried his niece could meet the same fate. In the above clip, Evans and Spencer — who plays his friend and landlord — talk about how best to make sure that Mary remains safely in their care, all while also trying to give a grade schooler capable of deep thoughts about monetary policy something that resembles a normal childhood.

Gifted is Evans’ third small-scale indie in recent years (following Playing It Cool and Before We Go, the latter of which he also directed), and it further demonstrates that this Avenger doesn’t live by comic-book spectacle alone. Co-starring Lindsay Duncan and Jenny Slate (Evans’ former girlfriend), Gifted arrives in select theaters on Friday before rolling out nationwide on April 21.

