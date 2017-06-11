The Ghostbusters could go global in future films

‘Ghostbusters’ isn’t dead yet…

And Ivan Reitman has some ideas for the future of the franchise.

It’s no secret that the recent ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot didn’t perform as well as they would have like. After all, Dan Aykroyd recent slammed director Paul Feig for spending way too much on the project… and that’s apparently jinxed any potential sequels.

But the ‘Ghostbusters’ aren’t down and out yet…

During an interview with Super News Live, original ‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman revealed that he still has big plans for the franchise… and it could take the Ghost Busting team overseas.

“What we’ve been doing a lot of is thinking about the franchise rights for ‘Ghostbusters’,” he explained. “Because ‘Ghostbusters,’ that idea doesn’t have to just take place in New York, it can happen over the world.”

“I think it would be really cool to see Korean ghosts or Chinese ghosts,” he added. “All those great traditions in the world have all these tales and things those people are afraid of. To have a sort of local group of Ghostbusters that tie with the head office in New York would be fun.”

But is that such a great idea?

I can’t help thinking it could be an interesting one… but only if the franchise can pull off a couple of other good movies first. ‘Ghostbusters’ wasn’t exactly the greatest reboot, but you can’t deny that the actual team were pretty good – McCarthy, Wiig, McKinnon and Jones really pulled it out of the bag.

But can the first movie really support an international franchise?

I do like the idea of exploring ghost myths of different cultures… but you need to get the central team right, first. Throw them into another, more interesting NYC adventure, and see where it goes from there. Hell, maybe even introduce some overseas ghosts in the form of a museum exhibition and see how well it’s received.

“We’re doing a lot of work about where do we go next with ‘Ghostbusters’,” he revealed. “I think one thing that fans have clearly wanted, and so did I, that somehow we tie the worlds together. I think it was a little awkward that it wasn’t connected, and we certainly heard a lot from everybody out there. So I would definitely want to connect to all of that.”

Quite how that will happen remains to be seen.

But one thing we don’t want is another bunch of awkward cameos.

‘Ghostbusters’ stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

Paul Feig directed the film, based on a script he co-wrote with Katie Dippold.

‘Ghostbusters’ is available on DVD and Blu-ray now.

