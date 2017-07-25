Ghostbusters 3 could use CGI to bring back Egon

Will Harold Ramis appear in a new Ghostbusters movie? Credit: Terminal Reality

A new ‘Ghostbusters’ movie is in the works…

And we might see Harold Ramis return in CGI form.

During a panel at San Diego Comic Con, ‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman revealed that he’s currently working on another ‘Ghostbusters’ film… but wouldn’t reveal much about it.

He made the comment while discussing potential franchise plans, and revealed he already has “wonderful plans for an animated feature that we’re deep in design on already and a really great story… And of course, a new live-action film. I am not giving any more secrets.”

However, he did hint that he could use CGI to bring back Egon.

According to Screen Rant, the ‘Ghostbusters’ director was asked whether he would consider using CGI to bring back any of the original cast – including Harold Ramis.

“It’s possible,” he said. “It’s something we’re thinking of.”

Will Harold Ramis appear in a new Ghostbusters movie?

Of course, this is something which would have to be approached with care, and would certainly require the family’s consent. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Harold Ramis’ daughter to discuss Reitman’s comments… and it seems she’s not entirely opposed to it.

“It’s bizarre,” said Ramis Stiel about the possible digital re-creation of her late father. “Personally, for me, it is hard to imagine that people would accept it, but who knows. The technology now is amazing.”

And it wouldn’t be the first time it’s been used.

‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ famously used CGI to digitally recreate the late Peter Cushing – bringing the iconic ‘Star Wars’ character Grand Moff Tarkin back to the big screen years after the actor’s death.

But would the Ramis family accept a CGI Egon?

Only if the work is exceptional.

“I try to think what would he have thought,” she said. “If it’s great and it works, then good. And if there is a problem, then obviously no.”

Will we see a CGI Egon in a future ‘Ghostbusters’ movie?

For now, we have to wait and see. But it’s not entirely impossible.

