'Ghostbusters 101' Comic Book Series to Unite Squads From '80s and 2016

By Graeme McMillan, The Hollywood Reporter

The surviving cast members of the original Ghostbusters may have cameoed in this summer’s big-screen reboot, but for those looking for a full-on team-up between paranormal investigators, attentions should turn to comic books.

The newly announced Ghostbusters 101 series — by the creative team of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado — will bring both teams together via that old comic book crossover standby, the interdimensional accident. This time around, it turns the alternate worlds of both versions of the franchise into one, bringing both teams together just in time for them to face off against the biggest ghostly threat either group has faced.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Paul Feig: What I Learned About Being a Woman This Year

In a statement provided by publisher IDW, Ivan Reitman said that he “always wanted to meld the two worlds,” adding, “It would be great fun to see them all together for the first time, and I think it’s important for the future that we bring it back into a single universe.” Whether that’s a hint about the future of the cinematic Ghostbusters franchise will remain to be seen, depending on how Ghostbusters 101 finishes.

Ghostbusters 101 will launch in March 2017.

Ivan Reitman: ‘Ghostbusters’ Backlash Is More About Nostalgia than Sexism