Ghost Stories: Three spooky teasers and four new posters released for Andy Nyman horror

After its sell-out world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Lionsgate has released four character posters and three teaser trailers for ‘Ghost Stories’.

Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s hugely popular stage play has been adapted for the big screen with a star-studded cast including Martin Freeman and Paul Whitehouse, and was received rapturously by critics at LFF.

Nyman also leads the cast, reprising his role as Professor Goodman, a paranormal debunker who investigates three spooky tales. The first three ‘Ghost Stories’ teasers each refer to different case, one led by Whitehouse, another by Freeman, and the third by Alex Lawther (‘Black Mirror’).

Check out the first ‘Ghost Stories’ teasers below.













SYNOPSIS: Based on Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s original Olivier nominated stage production, the same team have co-written and directed this adaptation for the big screen.

Starring Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Andy Nyman also leads the cast, reprising his role as Professor Goodman alongside Paul Whitehouse (Alice in Wonderland, ‘Harry & Paul’, ‘The Fast Show’), Alex Lawther (‘Black Mirror’, Old Boys, The Imitation Game) and Martin Freeman (The Hobbit franchise, ‘Fargo’, ‘Sherlock’).

Phillip Goodman, professor of psychology, arch-skeptic, the one-man ‘belief buster’ – has his rationality tested to the hilt when he receives a letter apparently from beyond the grave. His mentor Charles Cameron, the ‘original’ TV parapsychologist went missing fifteen years before, presumed dead and yet now he writes to Goodman saying that the pair must meet. Cameron, it seems, is still very much alive. And he needs Goodman to find a rational explanation for three stories that have shaken Cameron to his core. As Goodman investigates, he meets three haunted people, each with a tale more frightening, uncanny and inexplicable than the last.

And here’s the four character posters:

(Lionsgate) More

(Lionsgate) More