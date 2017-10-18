Ghost Stories heads to the big screen in 2018

‘Ghost Stories’ just got an official release date.

But you’ll have to wait until 2018 to be scared witless.

Following a sell-out world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, it looks as though ‘Ghost Stories’ will soon be heading to the big screen for everyone to enjoy. And rather fittingly, it’s being released on Friday 13th April 2018.

Based on the hugely popular stage show, ‘Ghost Stories’ looks absolutely terrifying.

And it’s getting rave reviews, too.

Nielsen Will Now Measure Netflix Audiences

Netflix Reveals Its Most Binged Shows

Netflix Releasing 80 Original Films In 2018

‘Ghost Stories’ is the unsettling story of Professor Phillip Goodman (played by Andy Nyman). Atheist, sceptic and ‘one-man belief-buster’, Professor Goodman has his beliefs tested to the limit when a former mentor seemingly contacts him from beyond the grave.

And he has three terrifying tales for Goodman to investigate.

Written and directed by Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson (who created ‘League of Gentlemen’) the upcoming British horror flick has already turned plenty of heads.

And it looks like an absolute tour-de-force.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Phillip Goodman, professor of psychology, arch-skeptic, the one-man ‘belief buster’ – has his rationality tested to the hilt when he receives a letter apparently from beyond the grave. His mentor Charles Cameron, the ‘original’ TV parapsychologist went missing fifteen years before, presumed dead and yet now he writes to Goodman saying that the pair must meet. Cameron, it seems, is still very much alive. And he needs Goodman to find a rational explanation for three stories that have shaken Cameron to his core. As Goodman investigates, he meets three haunted people, each with a tale more frightening, uncanny and inexplicable than the last.”

‘Ghost Stories’ stars Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse, Alex Lawther and Martin Freeman.

Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson both directed and wrote the movie.

‘Ghost Stories’ heads to cinemas on 13 April 2018.

Riz Ahmed In Talks For Netflix’s Hamlet

David Fincher ‘Not Tolerant Of Mistakes’

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Shaft Netflix Reboot