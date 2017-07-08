Getting weird at Transilvania International Film Festival

Transylvania is one of those places that immediately evokes a very defined image, but perhaps not one that involves excellence in film.

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) is in its 16th year now though and attracts a very fine set of films (and corresponding following of cinephiles) from around the world each year.

It takes place in Cluj-Napoca, the second most populous city in Romania and the unofficial capital of the historical province of Transylvania, which I found bathed in sunlight as I arrived at the tail end of this year's festival.

I hadn't had much of a chance to research the line-up beforehand, which turned out to be quite a beautiful thing, my days typically revolving around waking up early and eating a hearty breakfast before opening up the programme and thinking 'what shall I see today?', that decision only being informed by brief plot synopses and trailers.

I packed about five movies in a day and - maybe it was a state of mind thing, maybe it was a travelling alone thing - my viewing choices skewed toward the weird, TIFF, as it transpired, serving up a supremely and intriguingly fucked up selection of films

Below are the ones that really stood out to me:

Sister of Mine (Spain/Colombia) - dir. Pedro Aguilera

Weary film director Oliver (Julio Perrillán) spots a familiar face while watching porn - his estranged half-sister Aurora (Ivana Baquero). Compelled to track her down, the siblings' immediate bond strays beyond the platonic.

There was a more timid version of this film that would have simply been about two people trying to be together in a world that tells them it's wrong, but, fortunately, this is not that movie. Instead, incest melodrama Sister of Mine becomes about the sexual attraction to transgression and the taboo itself. With a little bondage, voyeurism and violence along the way, it is an unflinching insight into human lust and, though not perfect, is a constantly engrossing and brave piece of filmmaking.

On Body and Soul (Hungary) - dir. Ildikó Enyedi

Socially awkward love blooms in an abattoir.

This film about two reclusive colleagues finding they are not alone in the world while working a simultaneously devastating and mundane job in a slaughterhouse deserves to be huge.

It is funny, dark and thoughtful and sees incredible performances from lead actors Géza Morcsányi and Alexandra Borbély, going to bleak places you might not expect as the pair struggle to overcome their social anxieties and just be together.

Wild Mouse (Germany) - dir. Josef Hader





Hader writes, directs and stars in this dark comedy about a music critic who is made redundant by his magazine employer in favour of a less talented but fresher and cheaper young journalist, embarking on a bitter revenge mission against his editor.

It's Breaking Bad in a lot of ways, but protagonist Georg's 'fuck the world' rebellion isn't as successful as Walter White's and he becomes an increasingly pathetic figure. Not the best film I saw at the fest but the funniest.

Viens! (Come!) - dir. Michel Reilhac

