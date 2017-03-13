'Get Out' Gets Some Love From Chris Pratt and the Rest of the 'Jurassic World 2' Cast At Special Screening

Jordan Peele’s Get Out is not only one of the most critically acclaimed films of early 2017 — it’s also one of the more financially successful. Made for a paltry $4.5 million, the racism-centric horror movie is an unqualified smash, earning an eye-opening $111 million after just three weekends in U.S. release and pretty much guaranteeing that Peele will get to make at least one of the other four socially conscious thrillers he currently has in mind if he wants to. It can also count the cast of one of 2018’s surefire blockbusters as fans.

While filming Jurassic World 2 in the U.K., Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and many of their cast mates were treated to a private screening of Get Out, which hasn’t yet debuted in England (both are Universal films). To celebrate the occasion — and to help promote the film, in the hopes of pushing it over the $100 million box-office threshold — Pratt posted a video to Instagram of his Jurassic comrades getting ready for the showing:





He then uploaded a follow-up video as the credits rolled, which featured much celebratory cheering and clapping — as well as his own message to “Go. See. That movie.”





Clearly, American audiences got the message, helping make it (and Peele) the big breakout star of 2017. You can check out Pratt’s videos above, and if you’re in America, you can see Get Out now (and U.K. fans, you won’t have to wait long — it arrives in your multiplexes this Friday, March 17).

Jurassic World 2, meanwhile, arrives in the U.K. on June 7, 2018, and in the U.S. on June 22, 2018.

