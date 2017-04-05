'Get Out' to Include Alternate (Downer?) Ending on Blu-Ray/DVD

Get Out earned a stunning $157 million vs. a tiny $4.5 million production budget, making it 2017’s first big-screen smash. Now, fans will be able to see the ending that might have been: Extras on the May 23 Blu-ray/DVD release of director Jordan Peele‘s socially conscious hit will include an alternate final scene, with Peele’s optional commentary.

What remains to be seen: Is the discarded finale surfacing on disc the darker ending that Peele had discussed with Variety last month, in which [spoilers begin here] cops arrest lead character Chris for murdering his girlfriend and her entire family?

In that interview, Peele explained why he decided to go with his theatrical cut’s climax: “It was very clear that the ending needed to transform into something that gives us a hero, that gives us an escape, gives us a positive feeling when we leave this movie. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the audience go crazy when Rod shows up.”

That Get Out’s last moments were up in the air for at least a while isn’t particularly surprising. Thrillers often go back-and-forth trying to figure out the right final note. David Fincher‘s Seven, for example, wasn’t always set to end with its now-famous head-in-the-box capper — as The Telegraph discussed on that serial-killer saga’s 20th anniversary, there were as many as seven different ways that modern classic could have concluded.

Hopefully, Get Out’s triumph has Peele happy with his choices; the film’s success has him on studios’ A-list, and he reportedly is now considering an offer to tackle the challenge of adapting Akira as a movie.

Along with the alternate ending, Get Out on disc will also feature Peele’s commentary, deleted scenes with director’s commentary, a making-of featurette, and a Q&A with Peele and the cast hosted by Chance the Rapper. The movie first hits home video on Digital HD (without these extras) on May 9, followed two weeks later by the Blu-ray and DVD.

‘Get Out’: Watch a trailer:



