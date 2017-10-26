Get a closer look at Steppenwolf in new Justice League trailer

In barely three weeks time, ‘Justice League’ finally arrives in cinemas – and this latest trailer gives us our best look yet at the DC movie’s big bad, Steppenwolf.

Seasoned Irish actor Ciarán Hinds voices the intergalactic supervillain, who – as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman tells us – has been the figurehead of a planned invasion of Earth for a great many years.

Now, with no Superman around to protect it, Steppenwolf decides the time is right to make his move – forcing Wonder Woman and Batman (Ben Affleck) to hastily assemble a team to fight back.

Steppenwolf ( Ciarán Hinds), the villain of 'Justice League' (credit: Warner Bros)

And, as this trailer also demonstrates, this new team don’t necessarily get along famously, with Batman and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) shown butting heads a little.

We also get a few new glimpses of our heroes in action, also including Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg – but otherwise, there isn’t necessarily a lot in this ‘Justice League’ trailer that we haven’t already seen. And that isn’t a bad thing at all.

If we think back to the trailers and pre-release reveals for ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ a great many key moments were given away, most notably the arrival of Wonder Woman and the monster Doomsday, which rather took away the element of surprise when the movie opened.

With ‘Justice League,’ however, we can confidently say there are still plenty of surprises in store. For one, we know that Henry Cavill’s Superman will return, even though he has been almost completely omitted from the marketing – and we have reason to suspect that at least one more unexpected character might show up.

Either way, we should see a few DCEU newcomers make their debut in ‘Justice League,’ including JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon (expected to return in ‘The Batman’) and Amber Heard as Mera (confirmed to return in ‘Aquaman’).

‘Justice League’ opens in UK cinemas on 17 November.

