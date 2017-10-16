Gerard Butler rushed to hospital after motorbike crash

Brit actor Gerard Butler has been rushed to hospital following a motorbike crash in Los Angeles, according to reports.

The star of ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ and ‘300’ was reportedly cut up by a car, which forced him off the road.

“Someone called 911, paramedics came and took Gerard to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries,” a source told TMZ.

“Lucky for him no broken bones just cuts and bruises.”

Paisley-born Butler, 47, is next up in the rather long-in-gestation disaster movie ‘Geostorm’, due out in the UK later this week.

Dogged by re-shoots and poor testing, the movie began production back in 2014, but brought on super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer in 2016 to sort things out.

It finds Butler playing satellite designer Jake Lawson, the architect of a weather-controlling satellite which keeps the Earth safe from climate-based natural disasters.

Soon enough, he’s drafted in to save the planet when it starts going haywire.

It’s due out in the UK on October 20.

