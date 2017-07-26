Gerard Butler returning for second Olympus Has Fallen sequel

First it was ‘Olympus Has Fallen,’ then ‘London Has Fallen’ – and now, it seems Gerard Butler isn’t done falling just yet.

The 47-year old Scottish hard man actor will be reprising the role of Secret Service agent Mike Banning once again in ‘Angel Has Fallen,’ the third entry in the action series from Millennium Films.

Multiple sources report that Ric Roman Waugh, director of the upcoming ‘Shot Caller’ starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jon Bernthal, is close to signing on to the film, with Butler’s ‘Olympus’ and ‘London’ co-star Morgan Freeman also confirmed to return.

2013’s ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ saw Butler’s Banning come to the aid of Aaron Eckhart’s President when terrorists attack the White House, whilst 2015’s ‘London Has Fallen’ saw a similar situation during a terrorist attack on the British capital.

Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart in 2015's 'London Has Fallen' (credit: Millennium Films)

‘Angel Has Fallen’ will reportedly see yet another terrorist attack, this time on the President’s plane Air Force One. Which, we’re sure, will not be in any way like the 1997 movie ‘Air Force One.’ (President Harrison Ford didn’t need no help from the Secret Service, after all.)

Despite opening almost back-to-back with the similarly themed ‘White House Down,’ ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ proved a humble success, grossing $170 million worldwide off the back of a $70 million budget. ‘London Has Fallen’ fared better, with global box office takings of almost $206 million off a $60 million budget.

‘Angel Has Fallen’ is provisionally set to open in 2018, although no release dates have been confirmed at present.

