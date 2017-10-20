Gerard Butler praises Geostorm’s diversity, thinks Gods of Egypt 'whitewash' backlash was 'too much'

Gerard Butler has praised the diversity in the cast of his new eco-disaster movie ‘Geostorm’, but thinks the backlash against his previous film ‘Gods of Egypt’ – for lacking diversity – was unfair.

The Scottish actor played the Egyptian God of the Desert, Set, in Alex Proyas’ 2016 north African-set fantasy adventure, alongside a main cast made up of primarily white stars including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites, and Geoffrey Rush.

Heavy criticism was levied at the fantasy movie throughout the promotional period, which led to the director and the movie’s distributor Lionsgate issuing apologies for not thinking about diversity during the original casting process.

This year, Ed Skrein quit his role in the forthcoming ‘Hellboy’ reboot over white-washing – because the ethnicity of his character in the comic the film is based on was originally Japanese-American – but Butler has told Yahoo Movies that he has no regrets about playing his white-washed Gods of Egypt character.

“No, because I think that was, it was, you know, I understand the movement generally, but you consider our movie, one of our leads was based on an Egyptian God [who] was not black,” he said.

“We had Ethiopians [in the film], we had Egyptians [in the film], we had all different actors from all over the place that was never really, they were from everywhere. So, I thought that was a little too much to try and damage a movie like that, I disagree.”

