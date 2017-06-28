Gerard Butler in emotional tribute to co-star Michael Nyqvist who died aged 56

Actor Gerard Butler has paid an emotional tribute to Michael Nyqvist, the star of the original The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo films, following his death aged 56.

The Swedish star, also known for playing villains in John Wick and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, died surrounded by his family after battling lung cancer for a year, a representative said.

Butler starred alongside him in the action thriller Hunter Killer, which is due for release later this year.

Posting a video to his 900,000 Instagram followers, Butler said it broke his heart “we’ll never get to sit together to watch this movie”.

The 300 star said it “feels important to send my condolences because of all the movies I’ve made, he’s right up there, one of my favourite’s, if not my favourite, in terms of somebody who just had such incredible talent, and childlike qualities and playfulness, but more than anything such an incredible humility and warmth and this cheeky kind of glint in his eyes.”

Michael Nyqvist starred in the original The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo films (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

“And too see all the young actors that we worked with thinking ‘how are they going to be if they ever make it?’ and you watch somebody like that and you see how he handles himself with dignity and integrity and fun, like he still loves what he does, anyway it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart we’ll never get to sit together to watch this movie. ”

In a statement on behalf of Nyqvist’s family on Tuesday, he was remembered as “one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors”.

According to Variety, the statement added: “Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him.

Michael Nyqvist as Mikael Blomkvist in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (Momentum Pictures/PA)

“His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Nyqvist played the lead role of Mikael Blomkvist in the trilogy of films adapted from Stieg Larsson’s books. Daniel Craig would revive the role in the American adaptation of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Nyqvist played a villain opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick and was Tom Cruise’s nemesis in the 2011 Mission: Impossible film.

He was born in Stockholm to Swedish and Italian parents, but they put him in an orphanage before he was adopted as a baby, according to his website.

His wife Catharina and their children Ellen and Arthur survive him, according to reports.